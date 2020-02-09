Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Lost MSFS Premium after upgrade

    eagle641
    Lost MSFS Premium after upgrade

    I lost MSFS Deluxe and Premium after the windows upgrade. Basic is running but I can't load the others, when I go to the store it says I own them but gives an lanugage error with no option to load. I read some hits on line and nothing seems to work when I try them. I did find something that said there was a problem with Windos 10 upgrade. Anybody have this problem or a fix.
    Thanks for assistance.
    aler
    

    I had the same problem. After two and a half weeks of back and forth with Zendesk and no cure I run the sim from the command line and that solved my problem. I do not know if it will work for you but just give it a try. Good luck.
