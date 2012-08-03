Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Hello! Where are the choices for multiple screens?

  1. Yesterday, 08:14 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    5,087

    Default Hello! Where are the choices for multiple screens?

    I am a real world pilot with several thousand hours in my log book. But in every one of those hours I was able to not just see the dashboard or just the view straight ahead, I was able to look out the right and the left window and see the rest of the world s I saw it while actually flying.

    I could redo my RW experience as a RW pilot in +FS9, FSX and several other "sims" That's why I use store bought rudder pedals, yoke, etc, and three screens of monitors!

    As a 100% disabled RW pilot, I hugely want to be able to look at the world and see what I saw RW as a RW pilot!!

    The first screen, or center monitor is the view of the instrument panel and the view out the front of the aircraft. The second monitor was the view I always saw on my left, likewise the third monitor was the view looking to my right. Isn't htat the views we actually see while flying!!??

    [B]If I can't replicate the RW views that RW pilots flew and and saw every flight 2020 is IMHO a piece of junk that has zero relationship to the real wold program regardless of how pretty the scenery might look!! IMHO flight simming is nothing about great screen shots! Flight Simming should be all about making a pilot a better pilot!!l
    Last edited by rick; Yesterday at 11:18 PM.
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, 64GB DDR4 3200, Kraken 289mm Water cooler, EVGA RTX2070 video card, SSDS, etc.
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:30 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,229

    Default

    Full multi-monitor support is still under development. Their weekly development updates are the best place to watch for more details.

    https://www.flightsimulator.com/octo...opment-update/

    At the moment you can pop out individual instruments and pan the view around to look out the side. Or use a widescreen to get a larger field of view.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Flight - "Hello Muddah Hello Faddah" the game
    By jandjfrench in forum Microsoft Flight
    Replies: 28
    Last Post: 03-08-2012, 03:16 PM
  2. Screens Screens and More Screens :)
    By SuperEagle116 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 07-29-2011, 03:46 PM
  3. FS Multiple screens on multiple PCs
    By Sylle_99 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-13-2002, 01:59 AM
  4. Choices Choices
    By DP1 in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-14-2002, 08:12 PM
  5. Choices Choices
    By Flying_Turnip in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 06-14-2002, 06:31 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules