Thread: Hello! Where are the choices for multiple screens?

Hello! Where are the choices for multiple screens?
I am a real world pilot with several thousand hours in my log book. But in every one of those hours I was able to not just see the dashboard or just the view straight ahead, I was able to look out the right and the left window and see the rest of the world s I saw it while actually flying.
I could redo my RW experience as a RW pilot in +FS9, FSX and several other "sims" That's why I use store bought rudder pedals, yoke, etc, and three screens of monitors!
As a 100% disabled RW pilot, I hugely want to be able to look at the world and see what I saw RW as a RW pilot!!
The first screen, or center monitor is the view of the instrument panel and the view out the front of the aircraft. The second monitor was the view I always saw on my left, likewise the third monitor was the view looking to my right. Isn't htat the views we actually see while flying!!??
[B]If I can't replicate the RW views that RW pilots flew and and saw every flight 2020 is IMHO a piece of junk that has zero relationship to the real wold program regardless of how pretty the scenery might look!! IMHO flight simming is nothing about great screen shots! Flight Simming should be all about making a pilot a better pilot!!l
