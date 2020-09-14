Thread: Whern will MFS 2020 come to X Box here in the states.

From what I see, I sure would like to get FS 2020. But I don't want the upgrade my computer, the X Box sounds like the way to go for me. Where would I find out about when it will come to the states.
Thanks
Rich
Rich is always flying low and fast.
They haven't provided any information about when the Xbox version is coming yet. It could come out around the time of the new Xbox Series launch, but that isn't guaranteed. In fact, they haven't even provided any details about what the Xbox version will be like.
