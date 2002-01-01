Hi all,
I hope this message finds you well and that someone will be able to help me.

After having installed thousands of repaints for AI planes for airlines via UTL I'm now adding Business Jets with AIFP.

I installed 2 new models in the regular "AI Aircraft" (KCAI Gulfstream 650 and JBAI Challenger 600) folder in the SimObjects folder where I have 128 other aircraft models all working well with UTL and AIFP.
When I go to AIFP and substitute the flightplan aircrafts, these new repaints from these 2 new folders don't show. I still have all the others appearing.
UTL does not recognize them either.

I checked both Aircraft cfg files and in particular the fltsim.X sequence. They are ok.

I don't understand what's causing these 2 new folders not being "read". My guess is that it's coming from the cgf files but I can't figure out what's the issue.

Any help or suggestion would be highly appreciated!

Thank you!
Pierre.