Thread: Cessna 172 Standard missing "flight_model.cfg" file

  Today, 06:47 PM
    Seabreeze
    Default Cessna 172 Standard missing "flight_model.cfg" file

    Does anyone know where this file is? Or does the Standard 172 use the same file as the glass panel 172?
  Today, 07:20 PM
    Cavulife
    Default

    I only have the file under the glass panel plane.
