I have a Vizio SB3651-E6 soundbar connected via a "display port-to-hdmi" cable using a display port on my Gigabyte RTX 2070S. I can get 3.1 sound (left, center, right and SW) when running MSFS but no sound comes through the rear speakers.

I have found VERY little information about sound systems re: MSFS. I have read that support for Dolby Atmos is native for MSFS, but my system is not Dolby Atmos compatible.

Anyone have any ideas about this and how to use non-Atmos Dolby 5.1 with MSFS with all speakers functional?