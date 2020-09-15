Dolby 5.1 in MSFS 2020?
I have a Vizio SB3651-E6 soundbar connected via a "display port-to-hdmi" cable using a display port on my Gigabyte RTX 2070S. I can get 3.1 sound (left, center, right and SW) when running MSFS but no sound comes through the rear speakers.
I have found VERY little information about sound systems re: MSFS. I have read that support for Dolby Atmos is native for MSFS, but my system is not Dolby Atmos compatible.
Anyone have any ideas about this and how to use non-Atmos Dolby 5.1 with MSFS with all speakers functional?
Rusty Gunz - been simming since the Apple II+ and Sublogic
"Any landing you can walk away from is a good one"
Gigabyte Z390 M Gaming : i7-9700K auto OC: 32GB RAM : Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070S 8GB
CoolerMaster 750W PS : Fractal Design Focus G case-6 fans : 5 SSD's (3-1TB, 2-500GB) : Saitek X52 Pro controllers
Vizio 40" 4K HDR monitor : Windows 10 Home 64 bit
