This is a complete 40 minute flight flying the TBM 930 from Nice Côte d'Azur (LFMN) to Courchevel (LFLJ) in the French Alps. This 164nm flight follows an RNAV SID departure. We fly over the entire Provence-Côte d'Azur-Alpes region before following a VFR pattern into the Altiport. Multiple exterior camera views plus something new for this 4K video : Two short In Flight Entertainment segments!