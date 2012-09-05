In my initial aircraft page the pictured of some of the aircraft and the tital don 't matych the actual aircraft. For example, I have the Cub name and when I select the aircraft it chows correctly. Hoever, the picture showing in the aircraft listiong is actually an A320

Also, with the default aircraft, only one shows, which means I can'r select others. I'fe checked the cfg file and all the textures, air files, [flightsim x] numbers are correct.

Am I doing something wrong, here?