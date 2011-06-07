If someone could please help with a question I have with Payware photoreal scenery? I purchased a few photoreal states from Mega Scenery Earth Which I am happy with except for one thing. There is a lot of rose color in some states. All roads, parking lots, and airport ramps are extremely rose-colored. Is it possible to tone the rose color down a lot, or change it to gray?
If you have any idea, could you please tell me? I appreciate and thank you for any comments. Nuvecta 3D autogen did help with getting some color into it.