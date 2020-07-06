Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Trying to understand the lingo😕

    Hello
    As I am just re-entering the flight sim world newer jargon is filling the YouTube sphere that I am not familiar with.I am just in the middle of putting a system together before I purchase MSFS20 so I want to understand some of the terms.For example what is a “mod”?Also the mod I saw was an improvement to the Garmin 1000.Are these freeware addons and where do I find them.
    Thx
    Jay
    mod=modification. Do a Google search for MSFS2020 freeware.
    mod=modification. Do a Google search for MSFS2020 freeware.

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Also, mod in a certain context can be short for moderator. In addition, in the Real Aviation Tutorials & FAQs section of the forum below, the third stickie down is a glossary of terms. It may not have all the "new" terms but there's a lot there.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
