Thread: Is your car in fs2020

Everyone always fly's over there house to see how it looks but what about your car.
I use to work at a bait shop on the west coast of FL. Evidently when the satellite passed over to take the pic I was at work. My little red car is there in the gravel parking lot as is my co workers white station wagon. They are not vary high res but if you know what your looking for its there.
I will have to admit this is pretty amazing and I really did not think I would live to see the day when this kind of thing is in a flight sim
Only problem now is; according to FS 2020 I am stuck in the hell of always being at work. I will submit that as a bug complaint. My car does not mirror my current location......come on ASOBO get your act together
