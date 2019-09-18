Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Is your car in fs2020

  1. Today, 06:35 AM #1
    natman1965
    natman1965 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    22

    Default Is your car in fs2020

    Everyone always fly's over there house to see how it looks but what about your car.

    I use to work at a bait shop on the west coast of FL. Evidently when the satellite passed over to take the pic I was at work. My little red car is there in the gravel parking lot as is my co workers white station wagon. They are not vary high res but if you know what your looking for its there.

    I will have to admit this is pretty amazing and I really did not think I would live to see the day when this kind of thing is in a flight sim

    Only problem now is; according to FS 2020 I am stuck in the hell of always being at work. I will submit that as a bug complaint. My car does not mirror my current location......come on ASOBO get your act together
    Last edited by natman1965; Today at 06:54 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:24 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    525

    Default

    My house isn’t even in.. except for a blurred flat photo of it.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Car controls for Pajero car in FS X?
    By N33029 in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-18-2019, 08:02 PM
  2. If your car were a plane...
    By Rockcliffe in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 33
    Last Post: 05-02-2006, 08:04 PM
  3. Windows for your car?
    By sclincoln in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-30-2003, 07:18 PM
  4. Has any one here been in a car wreck?
    By Mike_Huffines in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 09-21-2002, 02:00 PM
  5. PLEASE SHOW YOUR RESPECTS BY LEAVIN YOUR MESSAGE AND CONFIRMATION OF YOUR 1 MINUTES SILENCE, COME ON GUYS!...
    By boltie in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 39
    Last Post: 09-12-2002, 03:55 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules