Hi all,

Since launch I have been working to get my home cockpit working with MSFS. The cockpit is based on the Carenado Phenom 300, so until the
re-release of that aircraft the best fit is the Longitude. Whilst not perfect I now have it working and have uploaded a video to Youtube showing it in action on an IFR flight from Geneva to Nice.

Enjoy!

Stinger

https://youtu.be/c6AQgyprnYs