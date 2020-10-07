Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: This is always fun, no matter what aircraft you fly!!!

    Downwind66
    Cool This is always fun, no matter what aircraft you fly!!!

    BUT, it's extremely entertaining in this Dassault Rafale!!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-10-20_16-11-35-91.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 153.0 KB  ID: 223270

    San Diego to Meadows (Bakersfield, CA)
    Meadows to Fresno Yosemite Intl
    Fresno Yosemite to Sacramento Intl (Capitol Airport)
    Sacramento to Klamath Falls, Oregon (Hi Pat, aka Phantom Tweak!!!)
    Klamath Falls to Portland Intl
    Portland Intl to Seattle Tacoma Intl
    Seattle Tacoma Intl to Vancouver Intl, Canada

    Talk about breath-taking scenery along the way. These X-Country legs will provide a lot to look it! Enjoy!

    Rick
