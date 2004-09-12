So 3 weeks ago i paid and installed msfs deluxe and it was running perfect for 3 weeks not one problem!!
About a week ago i had to swap out my motherboard i broke the old one, i replaced it with the exact same one but some drivers were missing and there was a windows update. Did everything and tried msfs and all hell broke loose wont load and if it does it shuts down right at the main screen. I uninstalled fs and reinstalled it it got better but still shuts down here and there and yes i did all the updates for fs. So my ? is anyone having this issue of random shutdowns ? And if so is there a fix? Also when it does work i can't get into my challenges it won't let me use it or the hong kong section any help please!! thanks