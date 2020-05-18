Thread: Cuba to Florida.

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Cuba to Florida.

    One of those trips that is geopolitically impossible, but you can fly in a sim. I take off from the north coast of Cuba, skirt just west of the Florida Keys, and land in SW Florida.
    Note the big solar farm in the last shot.
