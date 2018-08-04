Hi
I am just about to receive my shiny new gaming PC to play FS2020
But when I was considering which version to buy I was gob smacked to see that London Heathrow was only in the most expensive version.
Not only that but the photogrammatery for UK consisted of Portsmouth and southampton only....
whilst other european countries and across the world had many many more cities created on the sim in the top level photo realistic detail.

Q.
Are there plans to bring on other cities in the UK ?
If not does it make much difference ?
and finally , and I know this is subjective to each individual, is it worth paying the extra for Heathrow and if so why?

Lots of q's but would appreciate thoughts of experienced FS2020 users
Thanks in advance