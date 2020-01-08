Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MS sim 2020

  1. Today, 08:50 AM #1
    Redmyers
    Default MS sim 2020

    The software is up and running, cannot control the aircraft, please help.
  2. Today, 11:48 AM #2
    Elvensmith's Avatar
    Elvensmith
    Default

    You need to be a bit more specific. Are you using KBM, Xbox joypad or a joystick?
    Have you configured these in the options menu including sensitivity (which requires you to move all the controller axis after setting your changes and hit F11 to save).
    Vern.
