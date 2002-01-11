Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Why cant i see realtime-traffic?

  1. Today, 08:20 AM #1
    Yurikane
    Yurikane is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    6

    Default Why cant i see realtime-traffic?

    Where is all the realtime-traffic? Havent seen a single plane taking off or landing even in such a big airport as Heathrow?

    Maybe its something wrong with my settings or could a sometimes a little bit slow internetconnection cause it?
    Last edited by Yurikane; Today at 08:21 AM. Reason: Tried to add pictures??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. CANT SEE JETWAYS OR LANDING GEAR CAN SEE ONLY SHADOWS And
    By bhatchandan1 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-24-2013, 12:02 PM
  2. why cant you see airport lights until your really close?
    By flightsimmer747 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 35
    Last Post: 01-29-2005, 08:06 PM
  3. They should have 'realtime' traffic.
    By apmartin82 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-29-2003, 08:29 PM
  4. Why Cant I see landing gear?
    By jcook10 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-01-2002, 12:41 PM
  5. Cant repaint most default textures because I cant see them...why?
    By habsfan100 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-02-2002, 10:21 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules