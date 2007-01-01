Hi!
My name is Thomas . I'm from Belgium and I'm a visual storyteller/photographer. Since I'm a kid I've been fascinated by flying. Till today I don't have a pilot license but I'm might be planning to do a ULM license soon. I do play Flight Simulator since 1998, stopped for some 10 years and now I could not resist to pick it up with the new FS2020 😊

So why this post … I'm starting a new documentary project in where I would like to meet and interview people (real pilots or enthousiasts) who regularly do flight simulator at home. I have been following some youtube channels for the past weeks and already contacted two persons for an interview!

Is there anyone here that would be interested to be interviewed too or know people that could be very interesting for my project? I’m looking for people with great passion for flightsim and hence go very far in their home flightsim set-up 😊. At this moment I'm only looking for people in Belgium and Europe!

Hope to hear from you back and if you have any questions do not hesitate !! You can also mail me personally -> [email protected]
Here you have more information on my previous documentary project about the ‘Bosnian Pyramids’. This project was exhibited worldwide and published in a book called ‘Peculiar Artifacts in Bosnia and Herzegovina – an imaginary exhibition’. https://www.thomasnolf.be/

Cheers!

Thomas