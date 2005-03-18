Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FS2020 Okinawa object release

  1. Yesterday, 11:51 PM #1
    karayar
    karayar is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Posts
    5

    Default FS2020 Okinawa object release

    This object is used to make Okinawa Prefecture buildings appear in FS2020.
    It is intended to be used without waiting for the official scenery release.
    An Excel file (naha2020pos.xls)is attached separately for the exact location.
    Please read it.

    download is here

    https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-6K...ew?usp=sharing

    Last edited by karayar; Today at 12:10 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Lockheed Electra / New Japan - Okinawa Mesh and Scenery
    By Capt Brian in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:55 AM
  2. F-15 Eagle on Okinawa CAP
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:37 AM
  3. Okinawa Patrol...Japan Coast Guard YS-11
    By towergeek in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-13-2003, 10:24 AM
  4. Okinawa Interlude...
    By petermcleland in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-15-2002, 06:17 AM
  5. Braniff DC-8 climbing out over Okinawa
    By N408BN in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 02-24-2002, 11:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules