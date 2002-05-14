Here are a few shots of an Alaska Airlines A320 climbing into the sunset over the rugged snow covered mountains of southwest Alaska
enroute from Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage (PANC) to Adak (PADK) in the Aleutian Islands.

This is the stock FS2020 A320, scenery, and current FS2020 imported Alaska weather.

