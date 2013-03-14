Thread: Want speed increase CJ

Guys I am trying to edit the speed of the Cj in 2020. What field do I adjust in the cfg?
I don't know the answer for this sim, but you might mention what you get now and what you want it to be. And is your problem with TRUE airspeed or INDICATED airspeed? They're quite different, especially at altitude.
Larry N.
As Skylab would say:
Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
Speed is a function primarily of thrust and drag. You don't set speed in the .cfg file, you adjust for added thrust and lower drag to get more speed. You may create something quite unrealistic. Adding 300 pounds of thrust might move the needle a little. Adding 12,000 pounds will probably rip it apart at mach 0.920. You will need to adjust the stress tolerance if you add significant speed, so Vm will need to be increased as well.
It’s .95 Mach at 30000ft. Want to get it over 1.0. There seems to be some kind of governed. I increased the thrust but nothing happening
As you approach the transonic region, thrust isn't linearly related to speed, it takes huge amounts of thrust to push a svelte fighter to supersonic speed, to get a business jet across is even more problematic. The wings need to be severely swept or very short (F104) to reduce the pressure build up in this speed region. Again, the sim is likely to disintegrate the airframe at some speed slightly higher than 0.95 at 30,000 or 0.92 at 15,000. I don't know what structural constraints the Cj has in the sim, but the plane will come apart before you go supersonic if it is anywhere close to realistic.
