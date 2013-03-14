Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Want speed increase CJ

  1. Today, 08:59 PM #1
    coloradofly
    coloradofly is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Posts
    19

    Default Want speed increase CJ

    Guys I am trying to edit the speed of the Cj in 2020. What field do I adjust in the cfg?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:09 PM #2
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,223

    Default

    I don't know the answer for this sim, but you might mention what you get now and what you want it to be. And is your problem with TRUE airspeed or INDICATED airspeed? They're quite different, especially at altitude.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:15 PM #3
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    644

    Default

    Speed is a function primarily of thrust and drag. You don't set speed in the .cfg file, you adjust for added thrust and lower drag to get more speed. You may create something quite unrealistic. Adding 300 pounds of thrust might move the needle a little. Adding 12,000 pounds will probably rip it apart at mach 0.920. You will need to adjust the stress tolerance if you add significant speed, so Vm will need to be increased as well.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:01 PM #4
    coloradofly
    coloradofly is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Posts
    19

    Default

    It’s .95 Mach at 30000ft. Want to get it over 1.0. There seems to be some kind of governed. I increased the thrust but nothing happening
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:16 PM #5
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    644

    Default

    As you approach the transonic region, thrust isn't linearly related to speed, it takes huge amounts of thrust to push a svelte fighter to supersonic speed, to get a business jet across is even more problematic. The wings need to be severely swept or very short (F104) to reduce the pressure build up in this speed region. Again, the sim is likely to disintegrate the airframe at some speed slightly higher than 0.95 at 30,000 or 0.92 at 15,000. I don't know what structural constraints the Cj has in the sim, but the plane will come apart before you go supersonic if it is anywhere close to realistic.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Nanchang CJ-6
    By alexf in forum Real Aviation Photos & Videos
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-14-2013, 10:09 AM
  2. FS9 Problem With Installing Animated Gate klax-cj.zip
    By mike281 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-29-2012, 12:32 AM
  3. CJ Virtual Air
    By craigh32 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-04-2010, 06:16 AM
  4. JAL CJ 100, Sapporo to Tokyo (Redux)
    By vortiz56 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 02-08-2008, 09:38 AM
  5. Bacal CJ-111 Raptor
    By burtyboy in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-05-2006, 01:24 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules