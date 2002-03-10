Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Ram speed question for MSFS

    Ok, I probably know this answer, however, here goes

    DDR4-2128 is what I am running now (32 gigs)

    Would it make a difference to put in DDR4-3200? 32 gigs
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
    Two part answer. If your MB will recognize the XMP specification and use it, it might make a difference.
    Second, if you are having load lags, it might improve if you don't have a bottleneck in the other hardware.
    Look at memory speed testing of MSFS on Tom's Hardware.
    If someone is doing a new build, it is significant enough to consider. If you are running acceptably as is, it probably isn't worth the effort and expense.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    I have 64gb DDR4 3600mhz ram.
    In my quest to find the cause of my CTD’s the other day, I went into the bios and disabled XMP.
    I still haven’t re-enabled it, but I can’t say I’ve noticed any difference. I thought it seemed to take a little longer to load but I might have imagined that. Certainly no noticeable difference in MSFS

    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43" Panasonic 4k TVs
