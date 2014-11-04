Thread: Bienvenue sur Montréal

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Bienvenue sur Montréal

    Bienvenue sur Montréal

    I was going to identify all the landmarks but I'm feeling pretty lazy tonight.
    Find a Habs fan nearby and ask them. Vanilla FS2020 plus a few community fixes. -- Bob

    more in reply…
    Default

    Merci mes amis.


    Default

    Lazy or not, it looks awfully good Bob. Almost real!
    Larry
    Default

    Great Shots!
