Announcing FS Map Tool, a new mobile map utility for MS FS2020 which has just been released on the Apple App Store and will be available soon on Google Play, too. It's a simple yet effective external map utility that shows your current plane location on an interactive map, alongside other parameters such as speed, altitude and heading.

Head over to www.fsmaptool.com for more info.

I've made this in my spare time as a fun side project. Let me know if you have any issues or suggestions and ideas on how to improve the app. I'm open for feedback and happy to include new features wherever possible.

Happy flying!