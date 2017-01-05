Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Huge stutters / low GPU after time or month change

    guzler
    Huge stutters / low GPU after time or month change

    Hi all,

    Generally happy with the sim so far but tonight I've been doing some flying over Heathrow. The flight will start smooth and stay that way unless I change the time of day or month then the GPU throttles right down and it becomes a slide show. I've changed the Windows preference (GPu scheduling to On) and Windows balanced power setting to the PCI (off) but none of these things has had an effect.

    Some times, it will settle down and the GPU load will ramp back up again. All temps are good, CPU usage is low (35% ish), Ram is around 50%, nothing seems to be under any strain, it seems to be coasting instead of running it's little cores off! It’s a 1070ti running a single monitor 1440p.

    I've read so many threads and tried so many things but run out of ideas.

    Any new ideas?

    Thanks
    Neil
