RTX 2060S OR GTX 1660S

To anyone that has good insight to which one of these cards will work best in this new build for FS 2020
Balance, harmony, low level noise, no overclocking are requirements.

CPU I7-9700K
GPU GTX 1660S
RAM 32GB 2 STK
SSD MV2E 2TB
CLR MUGEN 5
CAS CORSAIR 200R
MB GB H370 HD3
PS 650W-MDLR-80P B