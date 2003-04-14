Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Elevator trim run to top when in cockpit

    Default Elevator trim run to top when in cockpit

    Help elevator trim run to top when in cockpit before start up and stay there what can problem be
    Default flight has a problem. May need to delete it and make a new one.
