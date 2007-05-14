Thread: Avoiding Unpredictable Autopilot Operation

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default Avoiding Unpredictable Autopilot Operation

    This may be old news, but I have found two actions that (for me) always result in an unstable autopilot, as well as workarounds I've found for each of these:

    1. > Unpausing "Active Pause". This feature pauses only a portion of the program, resulting in instability when un-pausing.

    I've found that hitting <esc> (back to the option screen) works much better as a pause function, since it pauses EVERYTHING and appears to be much less traumatic to the program.


    2. > Engaging the autopilot after loading a previously "saved" flight. Every time I've done this the autopilot goes nuts when re-engaging.

    It's frustrating not to be able to just continue a previously configured flight that was saved. If I recreate the "saved" flight (aircraft, location, etc) from scratch, I've never had a problem.
    Default

    I have experienced both 1 and 2 as described, but I'm not sure just avoiding either action is a "workaround". Basically, active pause and saved flights are not an option.

