Thread: Avoiding Unpredictable Autopilot Operation

This may be old news, but I have found two actions that (for me) always result in an unstable autopilot, as well as workarounds I've found for each of these:
1. > Unpausing "Active Pause". This feature pauses only a portion of the program, resulting in instability when un-pausing.
I've found that hitting <esc> (back to the option screen) works much better as a pause function, since it pauses EVERYTHING and appears to be much less traumatic to the program.
2. > Engaging the autopilot after loading a previously "saved" flight. Every time I've done this the autopilot goes nuts when re-engaging.
It's frustrating not to be able to just continue a previously configured flight that was saved. If I recreate the "saved" flight (aircraft, location, etc) from scratch, I've never had a problem.
