Thread: Nice sunset colors on my approach into Las Vegas from Eureka, CA!

  Today, 03:58 PM #1
    dgtx42's Avatar
    dgtx42
    Default Nice sunset colors on my approach into Las Vegas from Eureka, CA!

    FS2020 has some unreal graphics and colors!





    AMD Athlon II X3 455 Rana 3.3GHz --- unlocked 4th core to make it --- AMD Phenom II B55 X4 OC'ed to 3.65GHz Stable CPU/
    Sapphire Flex Radeon HD 6870 1GB 256-bit GPU/6GB DDR2 RAM/AS Rock A770DE+ Motherboard
  Today, 04:23 PM #2
    djfierce
    Default

    Wowzers. That's beautiful.
    - James
  Today, 04:50 PM #3
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    Default

    Great Shots!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
  Today, 05:15 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Some incredible shots there for sure!
