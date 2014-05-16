Thread: Old programs

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Mowgli22
    Hi, I'm finally moving to Win 10. I intend to follow the instructions by Robin for re-installing FS9. I also intend to run FSX-SE, i have many payware sceneries that are compatible with both sims. I want to ask my fellow simmers about any issues that you may have had installing programs such as REX FS2004 and Overdrive, GE Pro, Ultimate Terrain, etc Into FS9 of course.. If you have done the switch i would like to hear of any issues you might have encountered. Thanks, David
    Windows 10, Intel I5-10400 12M cache up to 4.3 GHz, 6 Cores , 16GB RAM DDR4, GTX 1060 6GB VRAM.
    I installed REX and bunch of other add-ons, scenery and texture add-ons without issues. The biggest problem with Win 10 is complex aircraft. There are quite a few known not to work in Win 10.
    I installed REX and bunch of other add-ons, scenery and texture add-ons without issues. The biggest problem with Win 10 is complex aircraft. There are quite a few known not to work in Win 10.
    Any you can name I have Qualitywings 757 and Bae, old PMDG 737, Capt.Sim, etc..
    Windows 10, Intel I5-10400 12M cache up to 4.3 GHz, 6 Cores , 16GB RAM DDR4, GTX 1060 6GB VRAM.
