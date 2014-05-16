Thread: Old programs

Old programs
Hi, I'm finally moving to Win 10. I intend to follow the instructions by Robin for re-installing FS9. I also intend to run FSX-SE, i have many payware sceneries that are compatible with both sims. I want to ask my fellow simmers about any issues that you may have had installing programs such as REX FS2004 and Overdrive, GE Pro, Ultimate Terrain, etc Into FS9 of course.. If you have done the switch i would like to hear of any issues you might have encountered. Thanks, David
My Specs. Windows 10, Intel I5-10400 12M cache up to 4.3 GHz, 6 Cores , 16GB RAM DDR4, GTX 1060 6GB VRAM.
