Has anyone ever managed to get Just Flight's "Royal Air Force 2000" package installed under Windows 7?? I want to get its 25 aircraft into a newer sim!!

I can't do it into FS2000 Pro, which is one of the 4 supported MS sims ... I've tried all the various compatibility modes (on the CD's installation start.exe AND on the FS2000 subfolder setup.exe, as administrator etc) AND with the SECDRV service running. Every time I get "the version of this file is not compatible with your version of Windows" message.