Thread: Some planes oscillate in roll

    shb7
    Default Some planes oscillate in roll

    Why do some planes roll right then left in small increments continuously? It makes me sea sick. When you do a turn, they stop rolling, but then after the turn is finished, they start rolling again. This is all in autopilot.
    AllardX
    Default

    When does that happen?

    I have seen this behaviour in some aircraft (esp. the DA40) only when autopilot is on an switched to Heading mode. In Roll or NAV mode it doesn't happen, or is hardly noticable. Since it also happens with zero wind and gusts its probably not turbulence related but a bug in either the autopilot or flightmodel, or possibly a combination.
    Some aircraft don't have this problem, so it is doesn't seem to be a generic issue.
    Elvensmith
    Default

    The 747 does this, it also porpoises up and down +-500 feet from your flight level.
    Vern.
