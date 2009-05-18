Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: The Egyptian Pyramids

  Today, 11:24 AM #1
    DominicS
    Default The Egyptian Pyramids



    The Egyptian Pyramids


    Exploring the ancient Egyptian pyramids in Flight Simulator 2020

    The Egyptian pyramids are ancient pyramid-shaped masonry structures located in Egypt. As of November 2008, sources cite either 118 or 138 as the number of identified Egyptian pyramids. Most were built as tombs for the country's pharaohs and their consorts during the Old and Middle Kingdom periods.

    The most famous Egyptian pyramids are those found at Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo. Several of the Giza pyramids are counted among the largest structures ever built.

    The Pyramid of Khufu is the largest Egyptian pyramid. It is the only one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still in existence.

    Wikipedia


  Today, 11:40 AM #2
    andyjohnston
    Default

    Interesting shots.
  Today, 12:06 PM #3
    Rupert
    Default

    Nice post Dom!! I'll try to get down there some time. When I can start flying again.
  Today, 12:24 PM #4
    NMLW
    Default

    Good view of the pyramids and an interesting video as well.
    Larry
