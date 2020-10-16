Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Error access to content servers currently unavailable

    Stevepariser
    Dec 2012
    It is now three days I have been unable to access the program with the error message above. The workaround was to signout from your ms account. When you do that and restart the program it will ask you to insert the game disk. Apparenty when you install the program by download the ms account is used to verify ownership and allows you to load the game. Has anyone else experienced this? and ideas? MS said it is looking into the problem with a fix. How long?
    Rupert
    Apr 2014
    Kentucky
    Good question! How many users have a disc??
