Thread: Why Do You Set Flight Model On MODERN ????

    Default Why Do You Set Flight Model On MODERN ????

    Why Not Realistic ???
    I have read that some features on the aircraft are disabled in realistic as opposed to modern. I think one was the A/P mode.
