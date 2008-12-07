Hello , I tested 747 and I could not activate the autopilot, altitude hold and all the usefull buttons not working , how to fix it please It is a default aircraft. I tried repairing game and it did not work. In the missions that you can play with 747, it worked. I don't know how to fix it in Free flight. Please Help

My specs :
OS : win 10 64bit
RAM : 8
VRAM: 2