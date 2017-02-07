I have tried this twice this week and both times, while it did put me back in the flight where I saved it, when it reloaded I lost the GPS tracking line on the AP. One flight was in the Baron, the other in the TBM. I tried to reload the remaining waypoints in the AP on the TBM flight but after entering them, when I did hit Load in the computer I got my 1st CTD. Both times the flights started and I was using the
Working G1000 mod. The baron flight I continued after this last weeks update so that could be it. The TBM flight today I stopped because the MFD stopped updating towards the end of the flight and I couldn't set the AP to start descending for approach. I tried deleting the mod but the AP still wouldn't update and there was no GPS route in the display.

Am I doing something wrong?