Multiple windows; Recording of flights
Hi everyone,
When I use to fly FSX, I used these two helpful features:
One of them made multiple windows available. That way, you could see an external view of your aircraft at the same time you were looking at the cockpit view. Does this feature exist in FS2020?
Also, you could back up to see the last 30 seconds, 60 seconds, five minutes -- whatever you wanted -- of your flight. This was useful to analyze how well or poorly you just did in a takeoff or landing, for example. Does this feature exist in FS2020?
Thank you.
Stanley
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 | Dell U2717D monitor | Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X
Total available graphics memory: 24534 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB; System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 16342 MB
