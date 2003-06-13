Thread: at long last!

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Three weeks of more crashes than flights..... I did it! New motherboard ASRock B550 phantom, Ryzen 9 3900X, XFX AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC III PRO 6GB Gaming Graphics Card (will run up to 14GB's)..... Except for the ryzen 9 all are middle of the road components, yet it now eats the flightsim, and that's all I wanted ha.... still only running on 16GB ram, but as I expected upping the ram don't seem to help any 16GB runs the sim no problem...... hope this speck helps someone on a budget........ will spend the rest of the weekend flying my heart out at last......


