Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: KSDM (San Diego, CA) to KELP (El Paso, TX)

  1. Today, 03:17 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,811
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default KSDM (San Diego, CA) to KELP (El Paso, TX)

    Headed back east.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 335.4 KB  ID: 223151

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 125.3 KB  ID: 223152

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 128.1 KB  ID: 223153

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 369.4 KB  ID: 223154

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 151.0 KB  ID: 223155

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 157.8 KB  ID: 223156

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 151.5 KB  ID: 223157

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:18 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,811
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 149.4 KB  ID: 223158

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 133.9 KB  ID: 223159

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 167.2 KB  ID: 223160

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 263.9 KB  ID: 223161

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 273.3 KB  ID: 223162

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 221.8 KB  ID: 223163

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 212.6 KB  ID: 223164

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 195.6 KB  ID: 223165
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:06 PM #3
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    5,068

    Default

    Looks good David!!

    BTW: I sent you a PM a few minutes ago.

    Michael
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:31 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,811
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Rupert View Post
    Looks good David!!

    BTW: I sent you a PM a few minutes ago.

    Michael
    I just replied. And thanks!
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. KOAK (Oakland, CA) to KSDM (San Diego, CA)
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-14-2020, 09:45 PM
  2. Microsoft Flight Simluator 2020 Flight Stream (KELP El Paso, TX to KTUS Tuscon, AZ)
    By eric5150 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-31-2020, 04:21 PM
  3. Microsoft Flight Simluator 2020 Flight KFST Fort Stockton, TX to KELP El Paso, TX
    By eric5150 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-27-2020, 11:58 PM
  4. My Journey Around the World 2003-4 Leg 19: El Paso, TX -- Dallas, TX
    By Stonec0ld in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-27-2003, 06:51 AM
  5. PMDG 737: Austin, Tx (KAUS) - El Paso, Tx (KELP)
    By vcaptmattsmith in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-04-2003, 08:24 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules