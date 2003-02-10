Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Milton Shupe

  #1
    pilotposer
    pilotposer
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Boston, MA
    Posts
    157

    Milton Shupe

    Whenever I get the urge for something special to fly,
    I just go to "search all files" and type in Milton Shupe's name.
    Milton Shupe and company provide high quality downloads, for both
    FS9 and FSX, all with awesome attention to detail and they are free of charge. I am currently
    mastering his Grumman G-73AT Mallard in FS9.
    Give him a try, you wont be disappointed.
  #2
    tgibson_new
    tgibson_new
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,934

    Default

    I agree, his Lodestar is great.
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
