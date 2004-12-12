Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Bull S**t Bomber

  Today, 10:30 AM #1
    jankees
    jankees
    jankees is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,520

    Bull S**t Bomber

    jk7725

    jk7733

    jk7741 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    jk7734

    jk7740

    jk7748
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:36 AM #2
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    azzaro is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Ontario Canada
    Posts
    5,876

    Default

    I'd like to call that another winner, but all I can award you is turd prize. Hey! Shit happens. -- Bob
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:08 PM #3
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,807
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Classic!! Love it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

