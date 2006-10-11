I have a FSX Deluxe edition and, as a beginner, I fly specially in Italy. I have a Windows 7 Home premium , a NVidia GE Force GT 630 and a screen resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels.
Normally is all ok but, in proximity of some default airport, the frame rate is decreasing so the scenery, during the flight, is moving not contionuosly but in steps and the landing, in these circumstances, is very difficult
What is the reason of that and there is a way to overcome this?
I hope that my poor English is not a difficulty to undertand my problem.
Many thanks
giorda35