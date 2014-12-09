Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: So, after many, many years of resisting FS2004..

  Today, 07:53 PM
    BobSeaman
    Jun 2010
    242

    Cool So, after many, many years of resisting FS2004..

    I have the "tin box" set being shipped.
    I have no intention to give up on FS2002, but recently I was able to buy the A2A CD for Wings Of Power (B-17s, B-24's, B-29's) and, while I'm good at this, I just couldn't break A2A's install program.
    That, and I was curious about some stuff like FS9's "light box" (it doesn't seem to work as well as FS2002) plus I wanted to check out some VC's that just don't load in FS2002 ( I'm looking forward to doing some pattern work around Elllsworth AFB in the old Virtavia/Alphasim B-1's virtual cockpit).

    So, what's the best way to do a fresh install of FS9 on a Win 10 (64 bit) system? I need to keep it bone-stock to install the A2A aircraft (at least, at first) so that means not installing the 9.1 patch at first.

    Is there REALLY a difference to installing FS to the Programs (X86) folder (default) or should I concentrate on installing directly to the main drive? Will Win 10 flip out over the CD being installed or will I need the "no CD patch"? I get by just fine with FS2002 installed in the Programs (X86) folder and haven't needed to move it.

    Feel free to weigh in. This is one of those "first world" problems. I already have a ton of US WWII bombers installed in FS2002 and most of my aircraft were designed for FS9 so this is one of those "OK, I'm bored" exercises.
  Today, 08:17 PM
    Skywatcher12's Avatar
    Skywatcher12
    Dec 2015
    931

    Welcome aboard Bob!
    What are your system specs?
    Mark Daniels
