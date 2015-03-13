Thread: Is there a problem with the autopilot

Is there a problem with the autopilot
I am making progress. Tonight I finally got the autopilot to turn on without crashing the Cessna Skyhawk (the one with steam gauges). However, once activated the plane started to porpoise getting worse with time. I canceled the autopilot but could not recover the plane and finally cancelled the flight. Is there some problem with the autopilot or am I just missing something here? Thanks.
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, GIGABYTE AMD Radeon 5700XT, 32mb DDR4 RAM @ 3600 mbs, Asrock X570 motherboard
