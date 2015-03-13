Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Is there a problem with the autopilot

    opcartmell
    Default Is there a problem with the autopilot

    I am making progress. Tonight I finally got the autopilot to turn on without crashing the Cessna Skyhawk (the one with steam gauges). However, once activated the plane started to porpoise getting worse with time. I canceled the autopilot but could not recover the plane and finally cancelled the flight. Is there some problem with the autopilot or am I just missing something here? Thanks.
    AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, GIGABYTE AMD Radeon 5700XT, 32mb DDR4 RAM @ 3600 mbs, Asrock X570 motherboard
    durhambuilder
    Default

    No you are not missing anything, the autopilot does not work properly in any of the aircraft. The sad thing is that it is completely random and not reproducible. Something works in one flight, it doesn't in the next. The major problem seems to be in the deselection of the AP. In general it works well until it is deselected. Then the aircraft seems to go haywire.
    Geoff
