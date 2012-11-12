Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS2004 will not start.

    bermershof
    Unhappy FS2004 will not start.

    Dear flightsimmers,
    I have 2 flightsims installed on my computer. FS2004 and FSX, both in the same D-directory. If I want to start FS2004, this flightsim will not start. The message appears: "Flightsim is already running" Is the installed FSX "the bad guy"? I like to keep both flightsims on my PC.
    Somebody gives me the sollution to us both flightsims? Deactivating FSX before starting FS2004 is no option.
    douga66
    Default

    A little more info would be helpful.

    Operating system?
    Are you trying to run both at the same time?
    Have you tried to look at the windows task manager after the error message?
    By deactivating do you mean uninstall?

    These would be helpful to anyone to begin to diagnose your problem.
