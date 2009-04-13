Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: On uk tv

  Today, 02:37 PM
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    Default On uk tv

    Msfs is just about to be on channel 5's Gadget show in the Uk.

  Today, 02:49 PM
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Default

    Thanks for the heads up! I’ll check out the +1 at 8pm

    Regards
    Steve
  Today, 02:53 PM
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    Default

    It was a bit brief but worth a look.

