Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Fltplan Go

  1. Today, 02:03 PM #1
    pmrose
    pmrose is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    21

    Default Fltplan Go

    Hi

    Anybody use this utility? I cannot seem to connect it with MSFS..,
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:03 PM #2
    Markg55
    Markg55 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Long Island NY
    Posts
    81

    Default

    pmrose
    I as well would like to get it to connect. This guy here got his to work. Doesn't say how but in the beginning he does mention Flight Plan Go doesn't like the new version of Simconnect

    https://youtu.be/dcm0ZKi_T9s
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FltPlan Go Not Connecting To Xplane 10
    By farhan3201 in forum X-Plane
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-15-2018, 04:47 PM
  2. Crosswind Go-Arounds Touch & Go Ryanair Go Around 747 Do328 Airbus Storm Wild Weather
    By bananamanuk in forum Real Aviation Photos & Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-03-2017, 03:36 PM
  3. Flight Sim X and fltplan.go
    By lite.mite in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-08-2017, 01:57 PM
  4. Real world GO/NO-GO decsisions...
    By RyanbATC in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 08-09-2003, 05:52 PM
  5. Belgian Air Force C-130: Green light, GO GO GO!!
    By Bomby in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 04-05-2003, 11:51 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules