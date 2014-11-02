Thread: Post update: Should I even bother?

Nope. Try this:
Originally Posted by dnpaul
So should I even bother to try an IFR flight in the A320 (using autopilot as necessary) or is that all still buggered up?
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...0-4-0-Released
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks