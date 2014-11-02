Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Post update: Should I even bother?

  1. Today, 01:51 PM #1
    dnpaul
    dnpaul is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Posts
    421

    Default Post update: Should I even bother?

    So should I even bother to try an IFR flight in the A320 (using autopilot as necessary) or is that all still buggered up?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:53 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,226

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by dnpaul View Post
    So should I even bother to try an IFR flight in the A320 (using autopilot as necessary) or is that all still buggered up?
    Nope. Try this:
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...0-4-0-Released
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:07 PM #3
    dnpaul
    dnpaul is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Posts
    421

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    Nope. Try this:
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...0-4-0-Released
    Nope. Nice, but does nothing to fix the broken AP.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:42 PM #4
    durhambuilder
    durhambuilder is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Posts
    7

    Default

    This mod does not work either after the last update. Can't switch engine ignition on, in fact many switches no longer work. AP does not work properly for any of the airplanes AFAIKS.
    Start with engines running on the runway and hand fly after reaching altitude and it is possible to sometimes make a landing. Don't rely on the AP intercepting a localiser or glide slope yet, it gets them mixed up I think ;- )
    Geoff
    .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:54 PM #5
    dnpaul
    dnpaul is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Posts
    421

    Default

    jfc. Pathetic.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Even + 500 and Odd + 500 do I need to bother ?
    By Joned in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-11-2014, 08:12 AM
  2. With FS9 ATC why bother with approach plates?
    By FearlessTower in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-01-2003, 11:55 PM
  3. FS2004, Should I bother?
    By rabbitcancer in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 07-25-2003, 04:49 PM
  4. joystick bother
    By primitive in forum FS2002
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 01-03-2003, 06:16 PM
  5. Read me Files..... Why do I even bother....... (Long)
    By Bagman in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 06-01-2002, 08:49 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules